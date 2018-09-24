24 Sep 2018

Press Release: Ambassador Haley Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Those Affected by the Crisis in Burma’s Rakhine State

Report
from US Department of State
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original

September 24, 2018
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Today, during a ministerial-level meeting on Burma, Ambassador Nikki Haley announced more than $185 million in additional humanitarian assistance for those in Burma and Bangladesh who have been affected by the Rakhine State crisis. ‎The new funding, which includes $156 million for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, will support the implementation of critical emergency services, including protection, emergency shelter, food, water, sanitation, health care, and psychosocial support.

“The United States is proud to be the leading donor of life-saving assistance to displaced persons, refugees, and host communities in Burma and Bangladesh. Still more needs to be done, so we need other countries to do their part as well. We continue to call on the Burmese government to do more to hold those who have engaged in ethnic cleansing accountable for their atrocities‎, end the violence, and allow full humanitarian and free press access. And we greatly appreciate Bangladesh’s unwavering generosity in hosting and caring for the refugees,” said Ambassador Haley.

This additional funding brings U.S. humanitarian assistance in response to the Rakhine State crisis to nearly $389 million since the outbreak of violence in August 2017, when Burmese security forces began committing widespread atrocities against Rohingya villagers across northern Rakhine. Bangladesh now hosts nearly 1 million refugees, most of whom are Rohingya women and children who have taken refuge since the start of the violence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.