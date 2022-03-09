Bangladesh + 1 more
Preparing for your visit to the Rohingya Refugee Camps and Host Communities in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Visitors Guide – Updated March 2022
Attachments
The humanitarian community is ready to support your visit to the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, recognising the crucial role you play in sustaining support for the Rohingya humanitarian response.
We ask that you adhere to the following guidance aimed at ensuring a successful mission for you, while also taking into account the safety and wellbeing of Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh host communities