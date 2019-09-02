02 Sep 2019

Preparing for the unexpected: humanitarians build their capacity in earthquake response

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 02 Sep 2019 View Original

DHAKA– More than 100 participants from the Government, NGOs and UN agencies gathered in Dhaka for the past three days to build their organizations’ disaster preparedness in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Jointly organized by the Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Global Logistics Cluster, the disaster simulation workshop placed humanitarian workers in a real-life scenario. By examining supply chain operations in emergencies, including bottlenecks and gaps, participants gained a better understanding of how disasters like earthquakes could impact relief operations and how best to mitigate this impact.

“While cyclones, floods and landslides may pose a greater risk to Bangladesh, we must learn from the 2015 earthquake in Nepal and the level of loss felt by Kathmandu, and be prepared for the unexpected,” said Md. Enamur Rahman, Minister, MoDMR.

During the workshop, participants were asked to design, fine-tune and present responses in reducing the impact of a future urban earthquake. Each team’s operational plan was evaluated by a panel of Government officials who oversee and coordinate the country’s emergency response.

“Today, the frequency of disasters has increased globally, making emergency preparedness and disaster management one of the most pressing issues worldwide,” said Richard Ragan, Country Director, WFP Bangladesh. “I am pleased to see emergency logistics stakeholders from various humanitarian, government, academic and private sector groups come together to participate in this much-needed logistics and supply-chain simulation exercise,” he added.

Bangladesh sits on a three-way junction of major tectonic plates, atop the world’s largest river delta and close to sea level. This makes it vulnerable to natural hazards such as earthquake, flooding and tsunamis. The capital city of Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, is particularly vulnerable. An earthquake here could lead to significant damage to infrastructure and a high number of casualties. The complexity of search-and-rescue efforts in a city like this poses further challenges. Preparedness, therefore, is key.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media, @wfp_asiapacific

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Seetashma Thapa, WFP/Dhaka Mob. +88 01713012386

Maherin Ahmed, WFP/Dhaka Mob. +88 01755642160

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.