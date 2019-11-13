13 Nov 2019

Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in Bhasan Char Island, in Chittagong Division, People's Republic of Bangladesh - 12 November 2019

Report
from UNOSAT, International Charter Space and Major Disasters
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.07 MB)

Cyclone Bulbul made landfall near Sagar Island before moving into Bangladesh, with wind speeds of 75mph causing tidal surges around coastal areas. 12 people have been killed and at least 20 more people injured.

Bangladesh's two biggest ports, Mongla and Chittagong, have closed and flights into Chittagong airport have been stopped for safety reasons. The closure of transport hubs has left thousands of people stranded on islands off the coast, including St Martin's Island.

The disaster management secretary reported that 4,000 mostly mud and tin-built houses had been damaged. In Khulna, the worst-hit district, felled trees blocked roads preventing access to the area.

More than two million people have been displaced to storm shelters. The military have deployed to coastal districts, while tens of thousands of volunteers used loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.