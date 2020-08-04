Preliminary Rapid Gender Analysis of Monsoon Flood 2020 (Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group - Bangladesh)

Acknowledgements: This Preliminary Rapid Gender Analysis Of Monsoon Flood 2020 has been a Gender in Humanitarian Action working group production with particular contributions from the following GiHA member agencies: UNFPA, CARE, UNFPA, Oxfam, WFP and Plan International.

GiHA WG – Bangladesh ‘led by UN Women and Department of Women Affairs’

Executive Summary

Of the 3.3 million people affected in 21 Districts more than 50% are women and girls (1.7 million); of them 84,195 are Female Headed Households and 101,000 are pregnant women; and 1.6 lac are girls aged between 5 and 18. These are the most vulnerable groups to food insecurity, gender based violence’s and lack of essential services.

Gender Based Violence has been in the upward trend since March this year due to COVID and lock down conditions. Flood has only aggravated the situation; 80% of the people are displaced and living in other places, either in organized or makeshift shelters or some neighbors and relatives’ houses. These give rise to anxiety, a deep sense of insecurity and increase the risk of violence against women and girls; in fact, 60% of people at Union level reported of psychological depression and trauma.

The COVID hit livelihoods of the people have been slammed to ground with the flood especially of women and girls including Female Headed Household who rely on livelihood practices like poultry, livestock, vegetable cultivation, tailoring all of which ran into trouble with COVID and now on the verge of extinction with the flooding.

During Joint Need Assessment 11% of the Unions rated maternal health care as a topmost priority as the existing health care system has been broken down putting the lives of pregnant mothers and infant at risk. Also, water and sanitation facilities have been heavily damaged in flood affected areas making women and adolescent girls vulnerable to urinary tract infection (UTI) and respiratory tract infection (RTI).

Shelters are not adequate in numbers, and people do not prefer those due to inadequate facilities and protection concerns. Many people thus staying on embankments and high roads with constant fear of violence. Unfortunately, due to massive destruction of housing many people including women and adolescent girls would have to prolong these communal living perpetuating the protection concerns.

This rapid gender analysis (RGA) based on preliminary findings from Need Assessment Working Group’s preliminary impact and need assessment and secondary available gender statistics call for a coordinated, inclusive and gender responsive humanitarian response. Broadly this RGA suggests to take immediate actions to mitigate GBV and protection risks of the most vulnerable groups; ensure food security and financial support for the targeted vulnerable groups and provide lifesaving essential services e.g. sexual and reproductive health care facility, safe shelters etc.