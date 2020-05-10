Bangladesh + 1 more
Preliminary Analysis Results: Key findings from quantitative and qualitative data collection Joint Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) Assessment, April 2020
JOINT CPSS ASSESSMENT OVERVIEW
The assessment consisted of two parts: the secondary data review and primary data collection
Secondary data review included:
Document review of 20+ reports and assessments
Anonymized case data review of over 15,500+ cases in the child protection information management system (CPIMS+)
Key informant interviews with child protection (CP) partners
Findings and key information gaps identified in the secondary data review were used to inform the primary data collection
Primary data collection included:
Quantitative household surveys that were administered to adolescents and caregivers
Qualitative tools focused on adolescents that were facilitated by CP partners
METHODOLOGY – QUANTITATIVE
DESIGN
- With guidance and input from the CPSS and CP partners, two surveys were created focusing on protection concerns and access to services. One survey was targeted at adolescents (ages 15-20) and one survey at caregivers (ages 18+)
TRAINING
Enumerators received a two-day training from REACH that covered research ethics, an overview of the assessment, and review and practice with the tool
Additionally, they received a two-day training from CPSS and CP partners on child protection principles, child safeguarding, referrals, and consent
DATA COLLECTION
Adolescent survey
- 13 February – 4 March 2020
- 50:50 female:male enumerators
- 829 eligible surveys completed
Caregiver survey
- 3 – 29 February 2020
- 75:25 female:male enumerators
- 820 eligible surveys completed
SAMPLING APPROACH AND COVERAGE
31 refugee camps in the upazilas of Ukhiya and Teknaf (excluding 12, 18, and Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Ukhiya) were surveyed
Sample points were randomly distributed proportional to the UNOSAT/REACH shelter footprints within ISCG camp boundaries, providing a sample significant at 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error at the upazila level and up to a 95% confidence level and a 3.5% margin of error for the refugee population
Unless otherwise noted, most findings presented here have been aggregated up to the refugee population-level
METHODOLOGY – QUALITATIVE
DESIGN
With guidance and input from the CPSS and CP partners, two qualitative tools were developed:
Participatory Ranking Methodology (PRM): Adolescents ranked threats that children in their community faced from most common to least common
Visual diary and Focus Group Discussion (FGD): Adolescents were asked to draw the activities they do during a typical day and were then led through a discussion about their daily lives
-
TRAINING
Facilitators received a one-day training from REACH that covered research ethics, an overview of the assessment, and review and practice with the tool
Additionally, they received a two-day training from CPSS and CP partners on child protection principles, child safeguarding, referrals, and consent
DATA COLLECTION
- All field activities and primary analysis was conducted by CP partners
PRM
- Female adolescents: 4 sessions
- Males adolescents: 9 sessions
- Caregivers: 7 sessions
FGD
- Female adolescents: 8 sessions
- Male adolescents: 8 sessions
LIMITATIONS
SURVEYS
Coverage: The findings cannot be extrapolated to sites that were not visited; aggregated data for this assessment is therefore representative of the refugee population at the upazila-level, excluding camps 12, 18, and KRC in Ukhiya.
Respondent bias: Individuals might have felt pressure to give answers that are socially acceptable.
Representativeness: By only sampling adolescents who were present in their shelter during the day, key subgroups of adolescents who are usually not present in their shelter during the day (those working, attending learning centers, collecting distributions, etc.) were likely under-represented in this survey.
QUALITATIVE
Note-taking limitations: Because of protection concerns associated with conducting research with adolescents, recordings and transcriptions of the tool facilitations were not permitted. As such, the only information available for secondary analysis was what could be captured during the activity in a note-taking template.
Coronavirus: Because of the rise of other obligations and tasks due to the global pandemic, communication and coordination with research partners during the analysis portion of the data collection was difficult.