Preliminary Analysis Results: Key findings from quantitative and qualitative data collection Joint Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) Assessment, April 2020

JOINT CPSS ASSESSMENT OVERVIEW

The assessment consisted of two parts: the secondary data review and primary data collection

Secondary data review included:

Anonymized case data review of over 15,500+ cases in the child protection information management system (CPIMS+)

Findings and key information gaps identified in the secondary data review were used to inform the primary data collection

Primary data collection included:

Qualitative tools focused on adolescents that were facilitated by CP partners

Quantitative household surveys that were administered to adolescents and caregivers

METHODOLOGY – QUANTITATIVE

DESIGN

TRAINING

Additionally, they received a two-day training from CPSS and CP partners on child protection principles, child safeguarding, referrals, and consent

Enumerators received a two-day training from REACH that covered research ethics, an overview of the assessment, and review and practice with the tool

DATA COLLECTION

Adolescent survey

- 13 February – 4 March 2020

- 50:50 female:male enumerators

- 829 eligible surveys completed

Caregiver survey

- 3 – 29 February 2020

- 75:25 female:male enumerators

- 820 eligible surveys completed

SAMPLING APPROACH AND COVERAGE

31 refugee camps in the upazilas of Ukhiya and Teknaf (excluding 12, 18, and Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Ukhiya) were surveyed

Sample points were randomly distributed proportional to the UNOSAT/REACH shelter footprints within ISCG camp boundaries, providing a sample significant at 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error at the upazila level and up to a 95% confidence level and a 3.5% margin of error for the refugee population