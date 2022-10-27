Practical Action's approach in disseminating localized flood early warning in Bangladesh

THE CONTEXT

The United Nations has come up with multifaceted charters to comprehensively address the crisis of climate change. The Sendai Framework has given high priority to the issue of easy access to warning systems and its easy intelligibility by the people of the community at risk. In ratification to that Bangladesh Government has developed multiple warning systems considering different hazards and has been a trailblazer in terms of an effective early warning system for hazards like cyclones. However, challenges remain in the flood early warning system and its dissemination to reach the last mile.

An effective Early Warning System (EWS) ensures that accurate, reliable, actionable, and understandable information reaches those who need it in a timely manner so they can take action to protect themselves and others, their assets, and their livelihoods. Despite Flood Early Warning Systems being an important component to reduce flood risk in Bangladesh, the early warning message itself is not the whole solution. It is not adequate to just provide communities with the warning message, its vital to also provide them with actionable information, informing them what they need to do to respond to the flood in the best way to minimize their losses and damages.