Post-Distribution Monitoring, Bangladesh Refugee Situation, March 2018

Introduction

Background

Since 25 August 2017, massive human rights violations and targeted violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar, forced over 700,000 people (55% of them children) to seek safety in Bangladesh. This has made the Myanmar situation one of the largest refugee crises in the world.

The Government of Bangladesh immediately opened its borders to provide refuge to the new arrivals from Myanmar. Over two short months, the refugee population in Cox’s Bazar District, south of the country, quadrupled. The influx has continued steadily in subsequent months, with people arriving by foot and by boat.

The refugees arrive exhausted and hungry, often after having walked for days. They recount reports of violence they witnessed or experienced. Many have lost family members in their home villages or on the way before crossing into Bangladesh and are deeply affected and stressed by what happened to them.

The new arrivals have joined other Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar that fled in earlier waves of displacement2. They are concentrated in two areas of Cox’s Bazar District (Ukhiya and Teknaf), increasing demands on services that half a million local community also rely on. Infrastructure, health, water services, and the environment (especially forest and land resources), are under significant pressure. As a result of the large number of new arrivals in Bangladesh, current settlements are stretched to provide adequate services due to limited space.

In September 2017, an average of 16,000 refugees were fleeing into Bangladesh daily, UNHCR urgently airlifted much needed aid. In less than three months, these airlifts counted for over 7,100 metric tons of emergency lifesaving aid – including blankets, plastic sheets, sleeping mats, family tents, plastic rolls, kitchen sets, jerry cans and buckets, collectively valued at USD 13.47 million – to assist some 250,000 refugees. More assistance was transported by sea. UNHCR also boosted its presence in the field from 49 staff before the crisis to over 220 staff now based in Bangladesh. As of the time of this report, UNHCR distributed 79,974 plastic sheets and buckets, 399,870 blankets and sleeping mats (part of core relief item sets). At the same time, 78,133 families received shelter kits. With its partners, and in close collaboration with other humanitarian actors, UNHCR continues to support the response of the Government of Bangladesh by ensuring the pre-positioning of supplies, and continuing to deliver assistance for new arrivals and vulnerable refugees, particularly for the monsoon season.