Population Movement Operation (PMO) Annual Report 2018

Foreword of the Chairman

It gives me great pleasure in welcoming you all for a successful year of PMO, Cox’s Bazar. Serving distressed people as a motto of RCRC movement. Our historic achievement would not have been possible without the unstinted support and cooperation of all staff, RCY Volunteers, on behalf of the BDRCS and on my own behalf I would like to place on record my deep sense of gratitude to all of you. I also remembered IFRC, ICRC, Participating National Societies (PNS) and ERU as well.

Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar

Chairman

Opening Remarks of Secretary General

2018 was an amazing and exciting year for PMO’ team. In 2018, we BDRCS has launched the Operation, which focused on forcibly displaced people from Rakhine and the affected local community providing different lifesaving services and materials. In addition, we have tried to lead this huge population a dignified life with the support of IFRC, PNSs and some other donors and local Govt wings. Furthermore, we became able to secure funding for 2018 to continue our existing responses for 2019.

Md. Feroz Salah Uddin

Secretary General

Speech of Head of Operation, PMO

It gave me great pleasure to provide the foreword to the PMO Annual Report 2018 I have witnessed the maturity and expansion of the PMO firsthand. I am now pleased to have the opportunity to lead this dynamic and humanitarian operation for reducing suffering of the huge population forcibly displaced from Myanmar.

I also thanks to IFRC, PNSS for extending help designing this movement and all working Govt. forms as well. In 2018 BDRCS continued to play a vital role supporting the homeless, helpless people by delivering effective and efficient primary health care services, housing and Cash & NFI services for both communities’ people.

I expect PMO will be a unique humanitarian response through community-based participation, upholding accountability and transparency in its programming.

Syed Ali Nasim Khaliluzzaman

Head of Operation, PMO, Cox’s Bazar.