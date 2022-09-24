Planning Workshop Report: HCTT-Information Management Working Group (IMWG)

With the goal of a collaborative effort to make the effective information management working group and workshop with the below objectives have been arranged on 05 December 2021.

Objectives of the workshop:

(1) to review and finalize IMWG ToR for effective collaboration

(2) looking to the future: National Population Register (NPR), Bangladesh

(3) joint evaluation of current practices through sector-specific information

management review.

(4) review the activities for 2021 and finalize the IMWG action plan for 2022.