Piloting the collective impact model in Bangladesh

April 26, 2021— The non-profit organization H&M Foundation (H&MF), with the support of The Asia Foundation, is launching a collaborative pilot project to provide emergency assistance to female garment workers in the wake of the global pandemic. Designed to safeguard female textile workers against the immediate impacts of Covid-19 as well as in the long term, the pilot is part of H&MF’s longer-term project, Collective Impact Initiative for Female Textile Workers in Bangladesh (CIFTWB), located in one of the world’s leading garment manufacturers and exporters.

Launched in April 2021, the pilot is a unique collaborative initiative inspired by the “Collective Impact Model,” where organizations work together to tackle complex socio-economic problems for social change. Disaster relief partners—CARE, WaterAid, and Save the Children—coordinated by The Asia Foundation, are piloting this model in Gazirchat, Savar, an area populated by garment workers employed at nearby factories. Amidst fresh lockdowns and school closures, recent community meetings centered on children and families to support better sanitation and hygiene and ensure protections from violence, neglect, and exploitation.

Prior to this pilot, the three organizations were separately supporting female garment workers, their families, and communities. Employing a 360-approach, The Asia Foundation and its three partners have come together to holistically apply their expertise and services to the needs, welfare, and livelihoods of a targeted group in the same locale. CARE will provide health check-ups, gender-based violence education sessions, and psychosocial support. Save the Children will be leading sessions on child protection and education support. WaterAid will support the repair and development of water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, specifically including those for menstrual hygiene.

Findings will be documented and contribute to learnings on applying the Collective Impact Model for social intervention. For more on the Collective Impact Model and large-scale social change, learn more from CIFTWB project’s strategic consulting partner, FSG.

