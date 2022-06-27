Photo Book on WVBRCR impact on Rohingya and Host Community

In 2017, when the mass influx of Rohingya refugees arrived in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazila, the speed and scale of the influx resulted in a critical humanitarian emergency. An estimated 80 per-cent of the total refugee population (existing refugees and new arrivals) rely on lifesaving assistance almost entirely to meet their basic needs. Left with few possessions and having used up their money to cross the border, refugees became extremely vulnerable and in need of life-saving support.

The extremely high-density of the refugee camps and settlements, along with poor sanitation and hygiene conditions, increases the risk of disease outbreaks (including cholera and acute watery diarrhoea) and significant protection concerns.

World Vision Bangladesh started rapid response in September 2017. Since then, WVBRCR is working to the crisis with multi-sectoral approach to ensure that the response is updated on the current humanitarian needs and to lay the foundation for a relevant and effective humanitarian response.

This book captures the photos that demonstrate WVBRCR’s contribution towards a better tomorrow for these children.