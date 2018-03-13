Partnership Meeting: Red Cross Red Crescent response to the population influx in Bangladesh, Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh, 13 – 15 February 2018

1. The Partnership Meeting at a glance

The scale and speed of people fleeing violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar, and seeking shelter and protection in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, has created one of the most critical, complex and challenging crises in the region in decades.

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has been addressing the needs of displaced people from Rakhine and host communities in Cox's Bazar since the 1990s and has increased operations and support as a result of the large-scale influx of displaced persons from Rakhine since October 2016. The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and its Movement partners - International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and 31 Participating National Societies (PNS) - have since August 2017 been conducting a robust response to deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance and services, which are increasingly shifting the focus on medium and longer-term community development interventions.

With the aim of increasing coordination among partners of the Movement to scale-up and improve RCRC collective humanitarian footprint, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and the IFRC organized a Partnership Meeting as an Operational Summit from 13th to 15th February 2018 in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The Meeting on Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Response to the Population Influx in Bangladesh has been the largest in the history of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

The meeting welcomed a total of one hundred fifty participants with sixty-six representatives from twenty-one different Partner National Societies. See details in Annex 6b. List of participants.

Prior to the Partnership Meeting, BDRCS led an inclusive and participatory process with the Movement members to review the different strategic and operational documents that guided the agenda and the content of the forum.