13 Mar 2018

Partnership Meeting: Red Cross Red Crescent response to the population influx in Bangladesh, Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh, 13 – 15 February 2018

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 13 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (957.58 KB)

1. The Partnership Meeting at a glance

The scale and speed of people fleeing violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar, and seeking shelter and protection in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, has created one of the most critical, complex and challenging crises in the region in decades.

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has been addressing the needs of displaced people from Rakhine and host communities in Cox's Bazar since the 1990s and has increased operations and support as a result of the large-scale influx of displaced persons from Rakhine since October 2016. The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and its Movement partners - International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and 31 Participating National Societies (PNS) - have since August 2017 been conducting a robust response to deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance and services, which are increasingly shifting the focus on medium and longer-term community development interventions.

With the aim of increasing coordination among partners of the Movement to scale-up and improve RCRC collective humanitarian footprint, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and the IFRC organized a Partnership Meeting as an Operational Summit from 13th to 15th February 2018 in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The Meeting on Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Response to the Population Influx in Bangladesh has been the largest in the history of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.
The meeting welcomed a total of one hundred fifty participants with sixty-six representatives from twenty-one different Partner National Societies. See details in Annex 6b. List of participants.
Prior to the Partnership Meeting, BDRCS led an inclusive and participatory process with the Movement members to review the different strategic and operational documents that guided the agenda and the content of the forum.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.