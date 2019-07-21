Participation of Rohingya enumerators in data collection activities - Findings of a pilot assessment in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 2019

Since August 2017, an estimated 734,000 Rohingya refugees fled from Myanmar into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to over 900,000. In order to effectively and efficiently respond to the evolving needs of the Rohingya community, the humanitarian community and Bangladesh government require detailed and up-to-date information about their needs, vulnerabilities, and perspectives on their current situation. To date, the response has largely used Bangladeshi enumerators from the host community to collect qualitative and quantative data from Rohingya refugees within the camps in order to address the information needs of the response.

Globally, it is common practice to involve affected populations in the implementation of data collection for humanitarian needs assessments. As part of this process, it is assumed that having data collectors who share experiences, language, behaviour and cultural reference points with research participants can help build trust and strengthen comprehension, resulting in more nuanced data that most accurately represents the needs and experiences of affected communities. However, the participation by Rohingya as enumerators in assessments in the Cox’s Bazar context has been heavily limited by a number of key obstacles.

First, due to lack of formal education opportunities available in Myanmar, the self-reported literacy rates among refugees are low —especially among women. Further, the Rohingya language itself has no commonly- agreed script and is not taught in Burmese schools. This makes translation of and training on assessment tools especially challenging since there is no commonly accepted way of transliterating the Rohingya language, and Rohingya who are literate are not always familiar with the same script; some are more comfortable with Burmese script, while others prefer English or even Bangla. Second, constraints around freedom of movement within the refugee camps mean that a research team of Rohingya enumerators would be assumed to face substantial obstacles in moving between camps to carry out their work. Further to this, Rohingya refugees are not legally allowed to work or to leave the camps, meaning they cannot become full-time staff members for research organisations or attend training or planning sessions conducted at offices in Cox’s Bazar, Ukhia, or Teknaf. For these reasons, REACH and other research organisations in Cox’s Bazar have generally (although not exclusively) preferred to use Bangladeshi enumerators.

Despite these challenges, the importance of involving Rohingya refugees in data collection activities is threefold. Practically, the language gap between current Bangladeshi enumerators (communicating in Chittagonian) and Rohingya respondents may pose limitations to the quality and accuracy of data collected. In addition, the reported experiences of REACH enumerator teams suggest that refugees can be hesitant to trust Bangladeshi enumerators—especially when discussing sensitive topics. Most importantly, there is increasing recognition of the need to expand efforts to improve accountability to affected populations and involve refugees in decision making that affects them. This, by extension, includes participation in the data collection processes that drive these decisions.

For these reasons, REACH in collaboration with Community Partners International (CPI) and Translators without Borders (TWB) conducted a pilot assessment with Rohingya enumerators to understand the feasiblity of involving Rohingya enumerators in data collection activities, and how this may impact the quality of data collected moving forward.