Oxfam Fresh Food Voucher Programme: Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, January 2018 – September 2019

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE PROGRAMME

Scale: At its peak in September 2018, the programme reached 24,626 households (approximately 123,130 individuals) 1 with fresh food assistance.

Relevance: The intervention was considered relevant and appropriate by the participants, partners, the humanitarian community and local authorities.

Impact: The programme had a strong positive impact on refugees, who no longer had to resort to negative coping strategies to feed their families and could see a future that went beyond the next day. Household Dietary Diversity Scores2 improved in parallel with its implementation, although insufficient evidence was gathered to attribute this directly, or only, to the programme.

The initiative also had a positive impact on local markets, strengthening existing value chains and supporting local producers and vendors, who had been negatively affected by the refugee influx. Local vendors participating in the programme said their businesses expanded by between two and five times as a result.3 The programme also encouraged exchanges between refugees and local vendors, leading to mutual understanding and greater social cohesion.

Inclusivity: All stakeholders’ inputs were welcome, and all felt that they had contributed to the outcome of the programme. Refugees and vendors were particularly appreciative of Oxfam’s inclusive approach, as they saw themselves as being actively involved in the programme rather than as mere recipients or service providers.

Flexibility: The programme readily accommodated changes and requests. For example, it adapted quickly from the planned e-voucher mode of delivery to paper vouchers; took into account seasonal changes and refugees’ preferences in defining the list of foods that could be purchased using the vouchers; and swiftly extended geographical coverage to support entire camps, in response to feedback from the Camp Site Management.

Safe programming was ensured through initial joint assessments to identify and respond to protection concerns, and protection and gender were mainstreamed in the programme. For example, participating vendors attended awareness sessions that enabled them to identify and address protection and gender concerns during distributions and to accommodate the needs of vulnerable people.

External influence: Throughout the programme, Oxfam worked closely with the wider sector and the authorities. Oxfam shared its initial plans for the programme and coordinated with the food security and nutrition actors in its development, and shared learning with the humanitarian community. Maintaining open communications with the government led to a growing acceptance of vouchers. Prior to this, the Bangladeshi government did not allow any cash and voucher assistance in the Rohingya refugee response, so this acceptance represents a significant achievement and has paved the way for similar interventions. This will ultimately result in better humanitarian assistance that meets the needs and upholds the dignity of the Rohingya refugees.