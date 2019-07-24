24 Jul 2019

Operationalization of the HCTT Earthquake Contingency Plan Workshop report (5-6 March 2018)

from Government of Bangladesh, UN Resident Coordinator for Bangladesh
INTRODUCTION

On 5-6 March 2018, the Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) organized a workshop to support the Operationalization of the Earthquake Contingency Plan developed by the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT). The workshop was supported by the Humanitarian Partners, facilitated by the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (ROAP) of Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and, funded by the Joint Emergency Preparedness programme of the UK Department of International Development (DFID).
A total of 76 representatives of the national authorities (including military forces), national and international NGOs, academia, donors, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and, of the United Nations Agencies participated in the workshop.
The workshop combined presentations in plenary and groups works.

MoDMR Additional Secretary, Md. Mohsin, opened the workshop on behalf of MoDMR Secretary, Md.
Shah Kamal after the introductory remarks made by the UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Mia Seppo. He indicated that all ministries, departments and authorities present during the workshop had to share knowledge and information on nationally-led interventions in terms of disaster preparedness and response for the humanitarian community to concentrate their support in areas that bring added-value to national-led efforts. The UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Mia Seppo stressed that it was essential for the humanitarian community to be aware of the national Disaster Management System and, to agree on procedures for working together before the earthquake hits. She said that “The time we invest today in organizing ourselves in such a context will save lives during the response”.
All presentations made during the workshop and other supporting documents are accessible at the following link: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1JIajlfeYJIfK3PRYNXzn0NqxzGLXnNUp

