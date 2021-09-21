Operational Update: Medical Support for 15 Countries, 41 U.S. States and Territories Shipped Over Past Week

Shipments for earthquake response to Haiti, Hurricane Ida support to Louisiana and more.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 475 shipments of requested medical aid to 41 U.S. states and territories and 15 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 2.2 million defined daily doses of medication, including cancer treatment drugs, diabetes management therapies, rare disease therapies, behavioral health medications, antibiotics, and ongoing Covid-19 support such as oxygen concentrators, and personal protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, masks and face shields.

Included in the shipment was continued medical support for Haiti, which is still recovering from last month’s earthquake. Shipments that departed last week for the country included ultracold freezers to support the storage of vaccines and other temperature-sensitive therapies.

In the U.S., Direct Relief delivered 429 shipments weighing 39,298 lbs and containing 1.3M doses of medications.

Recipients included:

Welvista – South Carolina

NC MedAssist – North Carolina

Truman Medical Centers – Missouri

UNC Health Care – North Carolina

Baptist Community Health Services – Louisiana

Matthew 25, Inc. – Indiana

South Broward Community Health – Florida

Health Partners Free Clinic – Ohio

Greenville Free Medical Clinic – South Carolina

St. Michael’s Medical Clinic – Alabama

Globally, Direct Relief this week shipped more than 888,255 defined daily doses of medication totaling 37,057 lbs.

Countries receiving medical aid over the past week included:

Uganda

India

Nicaragua

Jamaica

Honduras

Peru

Haiti

Somaliland

North Macedonia

Bangladesh