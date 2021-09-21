Bangladesh + 9 more
Operational Update: Medical Support for 15 Countries, 41 U.S. States and Territories Shipped Over Past Week
Shipments for earthquake response to Haiti, Hurricane Ida support to Louisiana and more.
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 475 shipments of requested medical aid to 41 U.S. states and territories and 15 countries worldwide.
The shipments contained 2.2 million defined daily doses of medication, including cancer treatment drugs, diabetes management therapies, rare disease therapies, behavioral health medications, antibiotics, and ongoing Covid-19 support such as oxygen concentrators, and personal protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, masks and face shields.
Included in the shipment was continued medical support for Haiti, which is still recovering from last month’s earthquake. Shipments that departed last week for the country included ultracold freezers to support the storage of vaccines and other temperature-sensitive therapies.
In the U.S., Direct Relief delivered 429 shipments weighing 39,298 lbs and containing 1.3M doses of medications.
Recipients included:
Welvista – South Carolina
NC MedAssist – North Carolina
Truman Medical Centers – Missouri
UNC Health Care – North Carolina
Baptist Community Health Services – Louisiana
Matthew 25, Inc. – Indiana
South Broward Community Health – Florida
Health Partners Free Clinic – Ohio
Greenville Free Medical Clinic – South Carolina
St. Michael’s Medical Clinic – Alabama
Globally, Direct Relief this week shipped more than 888,255 defined daily doses of medication totaling 37,057 lbs.
Countries receiving medical aid over the past week included:
Uganda
India
Nicaragua
Jamaica
Honduras
Peru
Haiti
Somaliland
North Macedonia
Bangladesh