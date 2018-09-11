One Year On: Time to put women and girls at the heart of the Rohingya response

Summary

It is now one year since over 700,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar fled to Bangladesh following a military campaign against them which several high-level UN officials, including the Secretary General himself, have described as ‘ethnic cleansing’.Many of the Rohingya refugees experienced unimaginable atrocities in Myanmar, including systematic rape, torture and seeing family members killed. They arrived in Bangladesh with nothing but the clothes on their backs, needing food, clean water and shelter to survive, but above all wanting to feel safe.

Through the generosity of the Government of Bangladesh, which opened its borders and provided land for the camps, and the local communities who mobilize d support and assistance in the crucial first weeks, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya women, men, girls and boys were able to find safety and receive assistance to meet their basic needs.

Women and girls account for just over 50% of the population in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, and one in six families is headed by a single mother. They are the focus of many of the stories of horror highlighted in the media today. Although safe from the violence to which so many were subjected in Myanmar – and despite the generosity of the Government of Bangladesh and host community, and concerted efforts by aid workers – Rohingya women continue to face huge protection risks and challenges in Bangladesh.Rohingya women’s and girls’ experiences of displacement and their ability to access assistance and claim their rights are shaped by pre-existing c ultural and social norms, traumas endured in Myanmar and the nature of humanitarian interventions. In particular, social and cultural norms severely restrict Rohingya women’s and adolescent girls’ mobility, both through the practice of purdah – screening women from men and strangers by using a curtain in the home or by way of clothing – and the burden of care work. Research from Rakhine state has found that women had limited access to public spaces and little meaningful involvement in public decision makin g prior to displacement.

The unexpected mass displacement of Rohingya, which saw hundreds of thousands of women, men, girls and boys flee into Bangladesh in a matter of weeks, meant that camps spr ang up without proper planning, on steep land, without enough room for adequate shelters or latrines, let alone communal structures to provide safe spaces for women and girls. While this quick action undoubtedly saved lives, we know that if humanitarian interventions are not planned with gender dynamics in mind, the needs of those most under threat may not be adequately met, and opportunities to support positive change may be lost.This report is based on primary research Oxfam has carried out or participated in over the past year. Altogether the se assessments were based on 104 focus group discussions (FGDs) with women and men from host and refugee communities; 134 interviews with male and female formal and informal community leaders and representatives from refugee and host communities; and a survey of 482 hous eholds in refugee and host communities.

In addition, this report has drawn on the regular discussions Oxfam’s protection, gender, and public health promotion and community engagement teams are having with refugee and host communities, including through women’s groups, community -based volunteers, protection monitoring and post - distribution monitoring.