One Million Rohingya Refugees without Immediate Prospects for Return to Myanmar Five Years On, Secretary-General Says, Stressing Durable Solution to Crisis is Critical

SG/SM/21424

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Today marks five years since the start of the forced mass displacement of Rohingya and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine state. Around 1 million refugees remain sheltered in Bangladesh, without immediate prospects for return, while more than 150,000 Rohingya people are still confined in camps in Rakhine.

Following the military takeover in February 2021, the humanitarian, human rights and security situation in Myanmar has deteriorated. It is critical that the international community continue to seek comprehensive, durable and inclusive solutions to the crisis.

The Secretary-General notes the unflagging aspirations for an inclusive future among the country’s many ethnic and religious groups and underlines that the full and effective participation of the Rohingya people is an inherent part of a Myanmar-led solution to the crisis. Greater humanitarian and development access for the United Nations and its partners to affected areas is crucial. Perpetrators of all international crimes committed in Myanmar should be held accountable. Justice for victims will contribute to a sustainable and inclusive political future for the country and its people.