Office of the UN Resident Coordinator – Situation Update No. 01 - Bangladesh | 2019 Monsoon Floods

1. Monsoon Floods Overview (July 2019)

Bangladesh is not spared by the heavy monsoon rains and associated flooding that is occurring across South and South-East Asia, most notably in India, Nepal and Myanmar. Despite the delayed monsoon onset very, heavy rainfall occurred during the first half of July, especially during the second week.

According to the Flood Forecast Warning Center (FFWC) report on 21 July 2019, all major rivers are in falling trend except the Padma river and the rivers around the Dhaka. The water level of GangesPadma is expected to rise in the next 48 hours. Flood situation in Tangail and Sirajganj districts may continue to improve, while the flood situation in Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Munshiganj districts may remain unchanged in next 24 hours. Today’s most affected districts are: Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Sunamganj, Bogura and Bandarban.

So far, and compared to 2017 monsoon floods, the 2019 floods are not that widespread. However, they could have a greater intensity for fewer but highly impacted districts and the distress to the people and disruption created could be severe and last for a longer period of time. This is notably due to the fact that large sections of embankments were rapidly washed away upstream. That situation might lead to prolonged flooding and waterlogging issues in these districts with all the consequences it could have.

Continuous monitoring of the situation is therefore required, notably in view of a likely new round of heavy rainfall in the next two weeks.

The monsoon floods in Cox's Bazar are threatening the already precarious existence of the refugees.

Hundreds of makeshift homes already collapsed after landslides which occurred on the muddy hillsides around the camps. About 4,000 families have been affected, many of whom have been moved to temporary shelters. Two young boys have drowned in the floods and several other children were injured