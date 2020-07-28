Office of the UN Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 2 - Bangladesh | 2020 Severe Monsoon Floods, 28 July 2020

Situation Overview 27 July 2020:

According to the Flood Forecast Warning Centre (FFWC), major rivers are still flowing above the danger mark in 10 measurement points in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, and Sirajganj districts. In the last 24 hours, no notable monsoon rains were recorded upstream of the northeastern Indian states nor downstream in the Brahmaputra basin according to the FFWC.

However, according to the UK Met office, the extreme monsoon rainfall in Northeast India, Eastern Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Northern Myanmar is still moving down the large river systems including the Brahmaputra and the Ganges. Further heavy rainfall is expected next week with new increase in river levels with heightened risks of loss of life and displacement.

Riverbank erosion is observed in multiple locations, and it is expected to get worse.

Indeed, riverbank erosion is likely to intensify as soon as the water recedes according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)’s forecasts. Flood protection infrastructures such as embankments, dykes, dams and sluices were breached. It is unlikely that the water will recede before mid-August.

The report of the National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC) issued on 27 July informs that 4.7 million people are affected and, that 984,819 houses are inundated. The Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE) informs in its report issued on 21 July that 81,179 tube-wells and 73,343 latrines are damaged. The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) informs that in the first phase of the floods (from June 25 to July 8) approximatively 76,310 hectares of paddy fields were affected and that it concerned 344,000 farmers in 14 districts. In the second phase of the floods (from July 11 to July 19), around 83,000 hectares of paddy fields in 26 districts (including 1st phase 14 districts) were affected.