Office of the UN Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 1 (09 November 2019) Bangladesh | 2019 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Bulbul”

9 November 2019 (6:00 PM, GMT+6:00): According to the Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD)’s Special Weather Bulletin #24, the very severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul” over Northwest Bay is likely to move in a north/northeasterly direction and may cross West Bengal-Khulna coast (near Sundarban) today evening (8pm to midnight). Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul” and the moon phase, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 5-7 feet height above normal astronomical tide. All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay were advised to remain in shelter until further notice. The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no.(10) ten while Chattogram port was advised to keep hoisted danger signal no. (4) four.

According to the UK Met Office situation report 0930 UTC 9 th November 2019, Bulbul is expected to produce flooding impacts due to very heavy rainfall and a storm surge. The winds could be destructive. The worst impacts are expected in the Ganges Delta region, with less impactful conditions to the southeast.

The National Disaster Response Crisis Management Centre (NDRCC) situation report no.01. on 9th November 2019 at 9 am informed that several preparedness measures were taken by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) under the leadership of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and the directives from Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Risk information was communicated to the 13 most at-risk districts and evacuation to cyclone shelters of most exposed populations were undertaken with the logistics support from the District Commissioners (DCs) and the volunteers of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP). Dry food and cooked food were provided to the populations evacuated. Emergency allocation of cash and rice to concerned District Disaster Management Committees (DMC) were made. The GoB allocated 2000 MT GR rice, 11 Million BDT GR cash, 1,400 packet dry food, 900,000 BDT for child food and 900,000 BDT for animal food to 13 risk prone districts.

Authorities in Bangladesh are taking all preparatory measures to minimize damages and the suffering of the exposed population. An Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Committee (IMDMC) meeting took place today. It was chaired by MoDMR’s State Minister with the participation of the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Information Secretary, Armed Forces Division (AFD) and other officials as well as with the Secretary General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS). During the meeting, it was decided that 18 million people will be evacuated to cyclone shelters. It was also decided to ensure the sufficient allocation of relief items to the probable affected districts and to suspend all waterway transport.