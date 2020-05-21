Office of the UN Resident Coordinator - Flash Update (21 May 2020) Bangladesh | 2020 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Amphan”

Situation Overview

On 20 May 2020, Cyclone Amphan made landfall near Jammu Island, West Bengal at 5.00 pm BST with 130-140 km/h wind speed. Initial reports inform that 9 persons lost their life in Bangladesh. It includes a leader of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP). Many low-lying areas were inundated, embankments collapsed in many places due to high tidal surge, trees were uprooted, and houses were reportedly damaged by the cyclone in the coastal districts of Bangladesh. Satkhira district is by far the hardest hit district. Once again, the mangrove forest of the Sundarbans contributed to reduce the impact of the cyclone on Bangladesh. However, it also suffered damages that will be assessed by the Forest Department.

Preliminary reports from the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) inform that impacted districts are Khulna, Jessore, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola and Noakhali. It concerns 10 million people. Damages are mostly due to embankments collapses and overflows due to tidal surge. 500,000 families could have lost their houses. Saline water intrusion is likely to have longlasting consequences on livelihoods in the coastal areas. According to the information from Rural Electrification Board more than one million consumers lost electricity.

In Cox’s Bazar, humanitarian partners are in the Rohingya refugee camps assessing the damage and more consolidated and verified information will be available later today. Preliminary reports indicate that damage is fairly minimal with some 300 shelters sustaining damage, some 60 of which are fully destroyed. Flooding and small landsides have been reported in several camps, as well as blocked drains and damaged stairs, latrines and bridges. At this stage, there are no reports of casualties or deaths. Humanitarian partners are on standby to ensure access to information, temporary shelter, food, safe drinking water and other vital services for affected refugees according to need.