Nutrition - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Nutrition Sector Host Community Plans and Activities updated as of 08th May, 2018 [EN/BN]

The objectives of the nutrition sector which is co-led by Government under the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) is to prevent malnutrition related mortality and morbidity in the host community thorough working with government counterparts to ensure the continued provision of services to treat acute malnutrition thorough government health facilities including hospitals and host community clinics in coordination with the civil surgeon office.

In addition support the delivery malnutrition prevention interventions which includes micronutrient Supplementation to prevent micronutrient deficiencies, promotion of appropriate infant and young child feeding practices. Besides long term interventions to support system strengthening and improve nutrition service delivery in the host community have also been prioritized and this include human resource support as well as development to improve quality of nutrition services delivered in the host community.

Nutrition surveillance activities are also being supported to monitor the nutrition situation of children under five and other vulnerable population in most impacted Upazila of Teknaf and Ukhia.

Work completed and ongoing status in March 2018 Number of Partners (7)