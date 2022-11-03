Nutrition Rapid SMART Survey - Shamlapur Demarcated Areas - Teknaf Upazila, Cox’s Bazar District Bangladesh - May 2017

Executive Summary

Since October 2016 about 74,000 persons have fled across the border from Myanmar to Cox’s Bazar District in Bangladesh. The newly arrived Unregistered Myanmar Nationals (UMN) have settled within the host communities across Cox’s Bazar as well as in existing makeshift settlements and registered camps in Kutupalong, Leda, Shamlapur and Cox’s Bazar town.

In Shamlapur village, Teknaf Upazila, there are 5 UMN demarcated areas; East Nayapara, West Nayapara, Hatkhola, Asabonia and Lamar Para. These demarcated areas are hosting 1,056 households with an estimated population on 4,713 persons of which 19.5% children U5. Almost 90% of the population living in these areas are UMNs who have been living here since a long time as well as some newly arrived UMNs.

Action Against Hunger, World Food Programme, UNICEF and local implementing partner SHED have been providing immediate nutrition support to host communities and UMNs living in Shamlapur village and demarcated areas. In order to identify additional nutrition needs, Action Against Hunger and its partners implemented a Nutrition Rapid SMART survey.

A household mapping was implemented from 20-21 May 2017 and was followed by the Nutrition Rapid Assessment on 27-28 May 2017. A total of 212 households living in the demarcated areas were randomly selected using the Simple Random Sampling methodology with a total of 159 eligible children included for anthropometric measurements. The data was analysed using ENA for SMART software (July 2015) and CDC calculator.