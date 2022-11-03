Nutrition Rapid SMART Survey Balukhali Makeshift Settlement - Ukhia Upazila, Cox’s Bazar District Bangladesh - May 2017

Executive Summary

Since October 2016 about 74,000 persons have fled across the border from Myanmar to Cox’s Bazar District in Bangladesh. The newly arrived Unregistered Myanmar Nationals (UMN) have settled within the host communities across Cox’s Bazar as well as in existing makeshift settlements and registered camps in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas. A new Makeshift Settlement in Balukhali was established in February 2017. Balukhali Makeshift Settlement (BMS) hosts approximately 11,926 UMNs1 with around 2,473 children under-5 years.

Action Against Hunger, World Food Programme, UNICEF and local implementing partner SHED have been providing immediate nutrition support in Balukhali Host Community and Balukhali Makeshift settlement. In order to identify additional nutrition needs, Action Against Hunger and its partners implemented a Nutrition Rapid SMART survey.

A household mapping was implemented from 21-22 May 2017 and was followed by the Nutrition Rapid Assessment on 24-25 May 2017. A total of 223 households were randomly selected using the Simple Random Sampling methodology with a total of 165 eligible children included for anthropometric measurements. The data was analysed using ENA for SMART software (July 2015) and CDC calculator.