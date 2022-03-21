Nutrition Programs - Tips for Protection Mainstreaming

This note provides guidance on how to practically mainstream protection into nutrition programs in the humanitarian response for the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. It is divided into four sections, representing the key principles of protection mainstreaming: safety/dignity, access, participation, and accountability. The tips are not meant to be exhaustive but present examples of important actions to ensure the integration of protection principles in the delivery of nutrition support. Each step should be considered throughout the project cycle; some elements are key and are especially important during emergencies. Some activities can be sensitive by nature or may need to be referred to either protection focal points at the camp level (the updated list is available here) or to the Protection Sector in Cox's Bazar.

The contents of this note are formulated to complement the protection mainstreaming tip sheet for nutrition programs developed by the Global Protection Cluster, which has been adapted to the context of the refugee response in Bangladesh to maximize the positive impacts of nutrition programs on people's safety and dignity and to support affected populations' access and enjoy their rights. The Protection Sector developed this tips sheet in consultation with the Nutrition Sector in Cox's Bazar in 2020 and revised the document in March 2022.