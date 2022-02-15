Nutrition Cluster Bangladesh: Terms of Reference

Background

In Bangladesh, the Local Consultative Group on Disaster and Emergency Response (LCG- DER) is strengthening its ability to respond to the need for better coordination of disaster management. In this context, it is important to leverage and build on the full potential of LCG working groups — which are linked to the Government’s development planning and coordination framework. Utilizing the cluster approach is one way the international community can effectively coordinate with the Government and other key stakeholders along sector lines. The aim of the cluster approach is to support the existing Government structure and LCG DER, to ensure a more coherent and effective response by mobilizing groups of agencies, organizations and NGOs to respond in a strategic manner across all key sectors or areas of activity, with each sector having a clearly designated lead. On Jan 24, 2012, LCG DER endorsed roll-out of clusters and creation of the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT), mandated to look primarily at emergency preparedness and coordinate a total of 8 clusters in Bangladesh, including Nutrition, Health, Food Security, WASH, Education, Logistics, Shelter, and Early Recovery. Collaboration and synergies between clusters and sectoral Ministries are maintained through a Humanitarian Coordination structure, which ensures joint needs assessments, planning and appropriate comprehensive support to emergency response.

On Aug 7, 2012, the LCG DER officially endorsed the establishment of a Nutrition Cluster for Bangladesh. The Nutrition Cluster aims to strengthen the collective capacity of humanitarian actors working in the area of nutrition in Bangladesh. The Nutrition cluster will focus particularly on preparedness but provide support to the Government and LCG DER on response efforts during times of both slow and sudden onset emergencies. The Nutrition Cluster will work closely with the HCTT on all emergency coordination related activities/issues and will be in contact (information exchange) with LCG Working Groups of Health and of Agriculture, Food Security and Rural Development (LCGAFSRD).