NPM Report on Investigation of Bathing Practices in the Camps (July 2021)

Rationale

The WASH Sector is conducting a Research on use of private bathing facilities- with support from Shelter Sector and GiHa, Protection and IOM-NPM for research to understand reasons for preference of private bathing spaces, drawbacks of communal spaces, drawbacks of private bathing spaces, current maintenance practices of private bathing spaces, current construction practices of private bathing spaces etc.

WASH Sector-NPM Report on Investigation of Bathing Practices in the Camps

• 68% of households reported having a private space inside or attached to their shelter for bathing from NPM Study (July 2020).

• 62% of beneficiaries access the bathing spaces at their homes. 31% at communal bathing facilities as per Joint MSNA findings from October 2020

• Location of private bathing facilities: Inside shelter walls 56%, outside shelter walls 44%, according to IOM-NPM study (July 2020)

63% of men reported to use the tube well platform for bathing, according to NPM Site Assessment, Round 13 2018 Only 36% men and boys were more likely to use the communal spaces for bathing purposes, according to REACH Assessment (May 2019)

77% Key Informants (KI)s reported that women and girls were more likely to bathe in private facilities in their shelters, NPM Site Assessment Round 16, November 2019 KI’s mentioned that private bathing facilities were more convenient for the elderly, pregnant and persons with disabilities

Only 4% women reported using communal bathing spaces for drying and washing their MHM items in the communal bathing spaces to REACH Assessment in May 2019