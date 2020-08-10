Northern and Central Bangladesh Second Wave Flood - Briefing Note – 06 August, 2020

About 37% of the country is currently flooded, particularly the North zones and the floods starting from June, have been inundating different regions serially. The 16 most affected districts include Bogura, Faridpur, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Netrokona, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Sirajganj, Sunamganj, Sylhet and Tangail. This phase of funding looks at the second wave of flooding, specifically covering the areas of Naogaon, Shariatpur, Tangail, Faridpur, and Munshigonj. A fund of GBP 450,000/- has been allocated for the B0-34 alert activation to 5 member organisations, unconditionally to 3 of them and the other two on a conditional basis.

Limitations: The impact of COVID over the incomes of these communities has already left an indelible mark and the floods further exacerbate their situation. The risk of exposure to COVID also increases as delivering relief to the communities remains a challenge for member organisations.