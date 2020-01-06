NGO Supports Disaster-Resilient Host Communities in Cox’s Bazar

In Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District, local communities have experienced economic and environmental impacts due to the influx of approximately 745,000 Rohingya refugees since August 2017. Cox’s Bazar is also particularly susceptible to natural disasters, especially flooding from cyclones and monsoon rainfall.

USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) is committed to supporting Bangladeshi communities through disaster risk reduction and preparedness programs. In Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya sub-district, USAID/OFDA is supporting the non-governmental organization (NGO) CARE to rehabilitate household shelters and bolster community infrastructure, making them more resilient to the effects of natural disasters.

Saliha* was concerned about her children’s safety, as her house often experienced leaks and flooding during the monsoon season. With USAID/OFDA funding, CARE contributed technical support and approximately $480 in cash assistance for Saliha’s household shelter upgrades, which included reinforced walls and a more durable roof. The upgrades were completed in May, just in time to protect Saliha’s family from heavy rainfall and wind during the June-to-September monsoon season—including 15 days of continuous rain.

CARE’s engineers are also rehabilitating or constructing deep tube wells to improve host communities’ access to potable water. In one Ukhiya neighborhood, Noor* graciously donated a portion of her household’s land for the construction of a community well and helps maintain it through the local water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) committee. CARE provides the WASH committee with tools and technical assistance so that they can maintain the well effectively and encourage shared, equitable access among the 50 households that use it.

To date, in partnership with USAID/ OFDA and local NGO Dushthya Shashthya Kendra, CARE has refurbished or constructed 10 community shelters, 500 household shelters, 500 household latrines, nearly 100 tube wells, nearly 3 miles of roads, and 1.2 miles of drainage systems to reduce the risk of flooding in Ukhiya.

*Names changed to protect individual identities.