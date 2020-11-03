New contribution from the Republic of Korea helps WFP respond to emergencies in Bangladesh and Myanmar

BANGKOK – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a new contribution of US$800,000 from the Republic of Korea. The funding will go towards WFP’s emergency operations in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Asia and the Pacific region.

In Bangladesh, WFP provides food assistance to the entire population of 860,000 Rohingya people living in the camps in the Cox’s Bazar district. WFP also implements a range of services, from nutrition, school feeding, to engineering and livelihood for the Rohingyas and their host community.

In Myanmar, WFP supports 600,000 people on a monthly basis with humanitarian assistance, of which more than half are in conflict-affected Rakhine State. Through asset creation programmes, such as land terracing and building and rehabilitating irrigation systems and roads, WFP helps build resilience and improve food security for vulnerable communities.

“We are very grateful for the solidarity the Korean people have extended to people in Bangladesh, Myanmar and across Asia,” said John Aylieff, WFP Regional Director. “Thanks to partners such as the Republic of Korea, WFP’s work to combat hunger was recognized by the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020.”

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

