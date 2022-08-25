Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) Bangladesh Terms of Reference April, 26, 2017

Background

As consensus with Government of Bangladesh and agreed by HCTT all assessments in the initial days and weeks of a disaster should be joint assessments to make sure participation of all stakeholders and ownership of the results.

Humanitarian stakeholders in the country developed the Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) tools, methodologies, processesfollowing and contextualizing the MIRA best practices.

While Bangladesh was progressive in what is now known as Coordinated Needs Assessment, the current emergency needs assessment system has not kept pace with the evolution of global needs assessment concepts. This gap appears to be a consequence of a fragile and centralized coordination system, the unclear definition of roles and responsibilities, the absence of follow-up on lessons learned and the lack of maintenance of the DER assessment system.

Experience has shown that without dedicated efforts on assessment preparedness, the results of a high quality joint assessment in a timely manner is unattainable. To make it possible a Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) has been established under the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) to support GoB’s efforts and, to ensure complementarity.