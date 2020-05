Needs Assessment Working Group - Bangladesh: Situation overview and Anticipated Impact of Cyclone AMPHAN, May 18 2020

ABOUT THE CYCLONE AMPHAN:

THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘AMPHAN’ (PRONUNCIATION: UM-PUN) (ECP: 928 HPA) OVER WEST CENTRAL BAY AND ADJOINING AREA MOVED NORTHWARDS, INTENSIFIED INTO A SUPER CYCLONE OVER THE SAME AREA (LAT. 14.5°N, LONG. 86.4°E) AND WAS CENTRED AT 06 PM TODAY (18 MAY, 2020) ABOUT 1045 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF CHATTOGRAM PORT, 990 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF COX’S BAZAR PORT, 955 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONGLA PORT AND 940 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PAYRA PORT. IT IS LIKELY TO MOVE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND THEN RE-CURVE NORTH-NORTHEASTWARDS AND MAY CROSS BANGLADESH COAST BETWEEN KHULNA-CHATTOGRAM DURING LATE NIGHT 19 MAY 2020 TO AFTERNOON / EVENING 20 MAY 2020.