Needs Assessment Working Group - Bangladesh: Situation overview and Anticipated Impact of Cyclone AMPHAN, May 17 2020

About The Cyclone AMPHAN:

THE CYCLONIC STORM ‘AMPHAN’ (PRONUNCIATION: UM-PUN) (ECP: 992 HPA) OVER SOUTHEAST BAY AND ADJOINING SOUTHWEST BAY REMAINED PARCTICALLY STATIONARY, INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM OVER THE SAME AREA (LAT. 11.8°N, LONG. 86.0°E) AND WAS CENTRED AT 03 PM TODAY (17 MAY, 2020) ABOUT 1325 KM SOUTHSOUTHWEST OF CHATTOGRAM PORT, 1260 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF COX’S BAZAR PORT, 1250 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONGLA PORT AND 1230 KM SOUTHSOUTHWEST OF PAYRA PORT. IT IS LIKELY TO INTENSIFY FURTHER AND MOVE IN A NORTH-NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION.