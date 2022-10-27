Needs Assessment Working Group, Bangladesh - Initial situation analysis Cyclone Sitrang - 27th October 2022

About The Cyclone Sitrang: The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining was being formed last around 2 October 2022. It had intensified into a cyclonic storm “Sitrang” (pronunciation: si-trang), over the east-central bay and adjoining west central bay (near lat. 20.5 degree n, long 90 degree e) and hit the ground on 25 October 2022 midnight in coastal district of Bangladesh. Cyclone Sitrang made it landfall near Rangabali Upazila of Patuakhali district and most impacted districts include Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali and Noakhali. As response, Bangladesh Government has collected SOS forms, the below information were being compiled based on the available SOS forms.
