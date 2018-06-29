“Need Medium Term Planning for the Refugee Humanitarian Response and for Development Programs in Cox’s Bazar”

Summary and Key Outcomes

The ISCG and CCNF have jointly organized a consultation on “Joint Response Planning (JRP) for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis and affected Host Communities” at the Hotel Uni Resort in Cox’s Bazar.

The meeting was presided by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar, Mohammed Mahidur Rahman while the Chief Guest was Mohammed Abul Kalam, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Ms. Sumbul Rizvi the Senior Coordinator ISCG gave the opening remarks and conclusion at the event. The key note presentation on the JRP was given by Ms. Margo Baars and Ms Rhonda Gossen of ISCG.

From the presentation, it is clear that the humanitarian community is paying attention to the needs and concerns of the host communities affected directly by the infux of refugees. While work is ongoing for refugees and affected host communities, discussions highlighted the following forward looking points:

• Recognition of the need for medium-term planning for the humanitarian response and for a complementary development response to the crisis for both refugees and affected host communities.

• The mid-year review of the JRP is an opportunity to strengthen parts of the JRP from a medium-term perspective.

• While there is considerable programming underway for host communities under the JRP, more needs to be done including by Brief note on the Information Sharing Meeting on JRP (Joint Response Plan) 2018 for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis and affected Host Communities 12th May 2018, Saturday, Uni Resort, Kolatoli, Cox’s Bazar development agencies who need to expand and scale up coverage to complement the JRP and prioritize the areas and issues impacted by the refugee crisis including investment in infrastructure.

• Nextstepsinclude a briefing for development donors in Dhaka and a detailed report by ISCG on host community activities and projects in the JRP.

The chief guest of the meeting, Mr. Mohammed Abul Kalam emphasized the importance of preparing for medium term planning combining the Rohingya humanitarian response and development plans for host communities in Cox’s Bazar. This was reiterated by Ms. Sumbul Rizvi, Senior Coordinator of ISCG, for effective and efficient response. “This problem is not a creation of Bangladesh” said Mr. Abul Kalam. “We are the custodians until such time that these forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals can go home. There are increased tensions, boundaries between host community areas and camps are disappearing.

Infrastructure that was meant to support 2000 people, is now supporting 30,000 people.”