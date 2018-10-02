Nearly one million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh

In August 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar for Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh, joining tens and thousands of others. Humanity & Inclusion has 200 staff on the ground, providing assistance to more than 30,000 people.

Jean-Loup Gouot, Director of HI in Bangladesh explains the dire situation:

Emergency action

Humanity & Inclusion assisted more than 30,000 Rohingya refugees in the Kutupalong, Balukhali, Unchipranget, and Nayapara camps since September 2017. Our teams provided rehabilitation care to more than 8,000 people with injuries, reduced mobility or disabilities, along with psychological support, and organized fun activities for children. We also distributed crutches, wheelchairs, and other mobility devices, as well as hygiene kits, kitchen utensils, blankets, and food rations. We also set up two logistics platforms and provided a fleet of 346 trucks to help store and transport humanitarian equipment for HI and other humanitarian organizations.

Living conditions

With more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, they find it difficult to access health care, food, clean water, and education, and remain highly dependent on humanitarian aid. Their living conditions are harsh. Tensions have flared between local people and refugees over access to basic services (health care, education, etc.), and the allocation of already limited natural resources. The situation remains critical, and though the emergency situation has stabilized, it is steadily turning into a “chronic” crisis.

HI’s priorities

We work to ensure that all vulnerable individuals—people with disabilities, older people, pregnant women, and children—have access to rehabilitation care, psychological support, and basic services. We also want to make sure that all children, with or without disabilities, have equal access to education. HI assists some 30 schools, where we train teachers, make schools accessible (adding ramps, etc.), and help raise the awareness of families to send their children to school. This project alone has helped 500 children with disabilities access an education.

Key figures

HI has helped more than 30,000 people since the start of the crisis: