Nearly One Million Rohingya Continue to Live in Dire Conditions, Secretary-General Says, Marking Fourth Anniversary of Refugee Influx from Myanmar into Bangladesh

Today marks four years since the beginning of the massive refugee influx of Rohingya people and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine State into Bangladesh. Today, nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees continue to live in dire conditions.

I call for urgent action to help bring about meaningful progress in creating the conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of refugees to Myanmar. Addressing the root causes of systematic discrimination, disenfranchisement and communal violence in Myanmar is critical.

I also call on the international community to continue to act in solidarity with Rohingya refugees, as well as with the Government and people of Bangladesh, who are generously hosting them. The United Nations remains committed to continued active support. The plight of the Rohingya must not become a forgotten crisis.

