Navigating the crisis landscape: engaging the ministry of health and United Nations agencies to make abortion care available to Rohingya refugees

Tamara Fetters, Sayed Rubayet, Sharmin Sultana, Shamila Nahar, Shadie Tofigh, Lea Jones, Ghazaleh Samandari & Bill Powell

Background

Unintended and unwanted pregnancies likely increase during displacement, making the need for sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, especially safe abortion, even greater. Attention is growing around barriers to safe abortion care for displaced women as donor, non-governmental and civil society actors become more convinced of this need and reports of systematic sexual violence against women are more widely documented around the world. Yet a reluctance to truly change practice remains tied to some commonly reported reasons: 1) There is no need; 2) Abortion is illegal in the setting; 3) Donors do not fund abortion services, and; 4) Abortion is too complicated during acute emergencies. While there is global progress towards acknowledging the deficit of attention and evidence on abortion services in humanitarian settings, improvements in actual services have yet to follow.

Case presentation

In August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya refugees fled Myanmar for Bangladesh. Women and girls fled homes and communities - many experienced terrible violence - and arrived at camps in Bangladesh with SRH needs, including unwanted pregnancies. With funding from UNFPA and others, Ipas trained providers and established safe induced abortion (called menstrual regulation (MR) in Bangladesh) and contraception services in October 2017.

Ipas Bangladesh initiated the trainings in coordination with the government’s health system and international aid agencies. Training approaches were modified so that providers could be trained quickly with minimal disruption to their ability to provide care. Within one month of the arrival of refugees, MR services had been established in eight facilities, for the first time during an acute emergency. By mid-2019, over 300 health workers from 37 health facilities had attended training in MR, postabortion care (PAC), and contraception. Over 8000 Rohingya refugees have received abortion-related care, more than three-quarters of which were MR procedures; over 26,000 women and girls have received contraception at these facilities.

Conclusions

This study demonstrates demand for abortion care exists among refugees. It also illustrates that these needs could have been easily overlooked in the complex environment of competing priorities during an emergency. When safe abortion services were made available, with relative ease and institutional support, women sought assistance, saving them from complications of unsafe abortions.