Nature-based Solutions for urban climate resilience in South Asia: Cases from Bangladesh, India and Nepal

Executive summary

Climate change and anthropogenic activities have exacerbated biodiversity loss and severely affected the overall health of the world’s ecosystems. Technological solutions, which are often lauded as multi-purpose remedies, are limited in their efficacy and often do not offer sustainable outcomes. Nature-based Solutions (NbS) are fast receiving recognition as holistic and integrated alternatives, which can account for the dynamic complexity of socio-ecological systemsi and use nature to minimise damage and increase resilience.

Initially put forward by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in the late 2000s, in response to the negative consequences of climate change on natural ecosystems, the term NbS was defined as “actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural or modified ecosystems, that address societal challenges effectively and adaptively, simultaneously providing human wellbeing and biodiversity benefits”. In addition to protecting the natural environment, NbS are meant to provide sustainable solutions for communities and help reduce vulnerability to the effects of climate change and other environmental threats.

As awareness of the interrelationship between nature, society and the economy spreads, NbS have begun to occupy a central place in the global conversation. The NbS concept encapsulates a number of implementation measures that can be taken up at all landscape levels, from cities to forests to individual wetlands. For implementation purposes, NbS encompass a range of approaches across ecosystem services, biodiversity conservation, nature-based development, ecosystem-based adaptation and restoration.

The objective of NbS implementation is to help contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Aichi Biodiversity Targets and Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, while ensuring long-term environmental security. Recognising the need to address the negative impacts of rapid and unplanned urbanisation, many cities around the world have started implementing NbS to ensure long-term sustainable urban development and resilience to extreme climate events.

In South Asia, although the concept is gaining ground, it is still relatively unexplored, especially in urban areas. Several hurdles exist when it comes to mainstreaming NbS, the most significant being limited policy and legal mechanisms that integrate NbS into governance.

Despite the lack of specific frameworks for implementing NbS in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, there are an extensive set of national policies, guidelines and laws that have the potential to contribute to their mainstreaming. Several medium and short-term plans along with long-term visions for development planning, addressing climate change, protecting the environment and conserving biodiversity are also relevant to enabling NbS. Protection of the environment is enshrined in the Constitution of all three countries, instructing both the government and citizens to take appropriate steps in this direction. A summary of the relevant legislation in India, Bangladesh and Nepal with regard to NbS is provided in Annexure 1.

NbS are an ‘umbrella concept’ that can be implemented under the scope of a range of approaches which have been defined by the IUCN to ensure effective implementation. To provide guidance and cohesion, the IUCN has five categories of NbS approaches (see Figure 1). These are further broken down into sub-categories.