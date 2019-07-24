24 Jul 2019

National Disaster Management System in Bangladesh

Coordination Mechanisms

Three (3) fora coordinate disaster response in Bangladesh at the national level: The National Disaster Management Council (NDMC), responsible for strategic decisions for disaster management; the InterMinisterial Disaster Management Committee (IMDMC), responsible for coordination across ministries; and the National Disaster Management Advisory Committee, responsible for policy development and advice. The NDMC is the highest level decision-making body for disaster management in Bangladesh.

Following the 2015 Nepal Earthquake, the GoB decided to establish a National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) to respond effectively to the severe disastrous situations of the unanticipated event. In 2015, a National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), also termed National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRRC), was established at the Secretariat of the MoDMR as a coordination mechanism for disaster response. Emergency operations centers can also be activated at the district levels for the management and coordination of the response through strategic deployment of staff to the field as well as coordination with various clusters and working groups. Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) leads the coordination of incoming humanitarian assistance. It coordinates requests for international assistance as directed by the government and NDMC.

