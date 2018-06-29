Myanmar: UN human rights expert to visit Bangladesh

GENEVA (28 June 2018) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, will visit Bangladesh from 29 June to 8 July to visit Dhaka and various locations in Cox’s Bazar, where the population who had fled from Myanmar are living in makeshift shelters.

Lee regrets that the Government of Myanmar continues to deny her access despite the call by the Human Rights Council for Myanmar to cooperate with her mandate.

She is determined to reach out as much as possible to victims of human rights abuses in Myanmar who are located elsewhere and other locations in order to learn more about their experience to understand better the human rights situation in Myanmar.

The Special Rapporteur is planning to spend several days in Dhaka meeting UN and Government officials and then travel to Cox’s Bazar where she intends to meet with UN agencies, the humanitarian and protection sector, health and GBV actors, NGOs and Government officials. She also intends to visit various other locations including to visit Bashan Char Island.

Following her visit to Bangladesh, the human rights expert will issue an end of mission statement and share her findings when she presents a report to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in October 2018.

A press conference will be held at the end of the Special Rapporteur’s visit at 16.00 hrs on 8 July 2018 at hotel Le Meridien, Dhaka.

Yanghee Lee (Republic of Korea) was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2014 as the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar. She is independent from any government or organization and serves in her individual capacity. Ms. Lee served as member and chairperson of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (2003-2011). She is currently a professor at Sungkyunwan University, Seoul, and serves on the Advisory Committee of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. Ms. Lee is the founding President of International Child Rights Center.

The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms. Special Procedures mandate-holders are independent human rights experts appointed by the Human Rights Council to address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. They are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organization. They serve in their individual capacity and do not receive a salary for their work.