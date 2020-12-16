Myanmar Refugee Influx Crisis - Rapid Gender Analysis Report CARE Bangladesh - Balukhali Makeshift Camp, Ukhiya - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 18 October 2017 (Version 3)

Between 25 August and 10 October 2017, an estimated 521,000 refugees from Myanmar have crossed the border from Myanmar to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh following communal conflict in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. The numbers are likely to increase as people continue to cross the border and additional groups of new arrivals are identified. As a humanitarian organization, CARE has a mandate to respond to emergencies and is well positioned to do so due to its history of emergency response in the country; a decade-long presence in the southeast region (including Cox’s Bazar) through food security, disaster risk reduction (DRR), emergency response and women’s empowerment programs; and established relationships with government stakeholders and NGOs.

The objectives of the rapid gender analysis (RGA) were to understand the unique needs, capacities and coping strategies of women, men, girls and boys among the newly arrived Myanmar refugees and, consequently, to formulate recommendations for action for the different sectors.