Multi sectoral needs assessment in host communities - preliminary findings
General Objective:
To inform evidence-based strategic planning of humanitarian response activities by the ISCG, sectors, and sector partners, through the provision of up-to-date, relevant and comparable information on the multi-sectoral needs of host community populations across areas hosting refugees in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh.
Specific Objective(s):
Provide a comprehensive evidence base of multi-sectoral needs among host community populations, including:
• Comparison between affected Unions and Upazilas • Comparison at Union level between host community populations directly and indirectly affected by the refugee influx
Provide a common dataset to inform reporting on 2018 JRP and development of 2019 sector strategies.