06 Feb 2019

Multi sectoral needs assessment in host communities - preliminary findings

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.64 MB)

General Objective:

To inform evidence-based strategic planning of humanitarian response activities by the ISCG, sectors, and sector partners, through the provision of up-to-date, relevant and comparable information on the multi-sectoral needs of host community populations across areas hosting refugees in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh.

Specific Objective(s):

  1. Provide a comprehensive evidence base of multi-sectoral needs among host community populations, including:

    • Comparison between affected Unions and Upazilas • Comparison at Union level between host community populations directly and indirectly affected by the refugee influx

  2. Provide a common dataset to inform reporting on 2018 JRP and development of 2019 sector strategies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.