Multi-Purpose Cash Grant (MPCG) Operational Guidelines

1. Introduction

Bangladesh is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Floods, riverbank erosion, cyclones, tidal surges and tornadoes are common phenomena of the country. In Bangladesh, national authorities have an expertise in providing cash assistance to the vulnerable individuals through social safety-net programs. This includes an unconditional cash assistance programme called the Gratuitous Relief (GR) Cash program that aims to mitigate the impact on affected people of natural and man-made disasters.

Humanitarian organizations in-country also promotes both conditional and unconditional cash assistance for humanitarian responses and recovery efforts. Given the growing importance of cash assistance in Bangladesh and the need to speed up assistance, improve effectiveness, facilitate reporting processes and, complement the Government’s cash interventions, it is crucial to have a multi-sectoral standard cash package (or a Multi-Purpose Cash Grant – MPCG) to support the people affected by disaster to meet immediate basic needs covering the different areas like food, shelter repairing, hygiene , health, education, livelihood inputs, transports and other non-food items.