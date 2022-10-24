Multi-Hazard Response Plan for Rohingya Refugees in Cox’s Bazar District 2022: Anticipatory Action & Response

1. CONTEXT

In August 2021, the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) issued the Nexus Strategy (2021-2025) on Humanitarian-Development Collaboration for Climate-Related Disasters developed in coordination with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR). This Multi-Hazard Response Plan (MHRP) is closely aligned to this HCTT strategy and the overall MoDMR National Plan for Disaster Management (2021-2025). It also draws upon district-level preparedness and response plans, including the Cox’s Bazar Cyclone Preparedness Plan, 2021 and wide-ranging contributions from humanitarian stakeholders working in the camps. The plan specifically focuses on humanitarian operations targeting the Rohingya refugees and surrounding host communities in Cox’s Bazar District, in the sub-Districts of Ukhiya and Teknaf.

The MHRP summarizes the immediate humanitarian response strategy to severe seasonal hazards during the monsoon season, as well as sudden-onset risks such as large-scale fires and tropical cyclones/storms that could have devastating impacts on the refugee camps and host communities. While earthquakes are highlighted as a major concern in Bangladesh, Cox’s Bazar is identified as a moderate-risk (Zone III) seismic zone. With several earthquakes of low to medium magnitude occurring in the past year, there is the risk of a potentially disastrous earthquake, as these low/medium events are unlikely to have released accumulated stress within fault lines. Severe infrastructural damage and casualties, would however, most likely be highly concentrated in the host communities and urban centres, compared to the camps, where lightweight temporary construction materials (bamboo and tarpaulin) are predominantly used.

Drought is another prevalent risk in the Teknaf sub-District, due to the lack of a fresh-water aquifer and/or ground-water reserves. The area is therefore fully reliant on rainwater that is inadequate to meet increased water demands in recent years. Due to the localized nature of this hazard, this risk will be addressed through a Sector-specific action plan to be developed by relevant water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and Site Management Site Development (SMSD) partners.

This MHRP does not explicitly cover health-related hazards and cross-border risks that could trigger new refugee outflows. Preparedness and response strategies to communicable diseases and epidemic prone diseases including COVID-19, are already extensively covered within various existing health plans, developed under the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant Government stakeholders. These include the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, WHO International Health Regulations, and the National Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19, Bangladesh.3 The EPR measures recommended by the MHRP, would however continue to be implemented in accordance with stipulated protocols that include Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols and health regulations. Risk monitoring and contingency planning for cross-border risks that could trigger potential new influxes of refugees are also addressed within the UNHCR Contingency Plan.

The objectives of the MHRP include: