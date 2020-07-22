Bangladesh + 1 more
Movement-wide monthly report on COVID-19, June 2020
Attachments
1. Situation Overview:
BANGLADESH
Confirmed cases: 207453
Recovered cases: 113556
Total death: 2668
2. BDRCS Response Highlights:
390,600
Drinking water bottles (500ml) distributed among selected COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, test and response centers, Police station, DC office, at several districts.
214
People reached with Psychosocial First Aid (PFA) through PSS Call Center.
3,595,252
People received life-saving awareness messages on COVID-19 through social media.
7210
Food parcel (3150) and cooked food packet (4060) distributed throughout the country by RCY volunteers.
1800
Families covered through unconditional cash grant at Ward 18 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) through sub-wallet under DEEPER project.
732
COVID-19 infected patients treated through Holy Family Red Crescent Medical Collage Hospital.