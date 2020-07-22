Movement-wide monthly report on COVID-19, June 2020

1. Situation Overview:

BANGLADESH

Confirmed cases: 207453

Recovered cases: 113556

Total death: 2668

2. BDRCS Response Highlights:

390,600

Drinking water bottles (500ml) distributed among selected COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, test and response centers, Police station, DC office, at several districts.

214

People reached with Psychosocial First Aid (PFA) through PSS Call Center.

3,595,252

People received life-saving awareness messages on COVID-19 through social media.

7210

Food parcel (3150) and cooked food packet (4060) distributed throughout the country by RCY volunteers.

1800

Families covered through unconditional cash grant at Ward 18 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) through sub-wallet under DEEPER project.

732

COVID-19 infected patients treated through Holy Family Red Crescent Medical Collage Hospital.