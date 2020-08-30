Movement-wide monthly report on COVID-19, July 2020

Excerpts

2. BDRCS Response Highlights:

745,200

Drinking water bottles (500ml) distributed among selected COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, test and response centers, Police stations, DC offices at several districts.

251

People received support through Psychosocial Support Call Center.

1,709,000+

People received life-saving awareness messages on COVID-19 through social media in July 2020.

75000+

Individuals participated in COVID-19 awareness raising and hygiene promotion sessions during July 2020.

BDT 10,915,000 (USD 126,705)

Provided to 2863 Families as multipurpose cash grant at Gaibandha and Gazipur district.

595

COVID-19 infected patients treated through Holy Family Red Crescent Medical Collage Hospital.

3. BDRCS RESPONSE OPERATION ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has been implementing numerous activities across the country as part of COVID-19 pandemic response initiatives. In addition, BDRCS also supplements some government initiatives as an auxiliary to the public authority in Bangladesh since March 2020. BDRCS utilizes its largest national volunteer network to implement those initiatives. BDRCS primarily identified different sectorial priority needs of the most vulnerable population of the country in COVID-19 context and based on that prepared a plan of action for emergency response. According to the plan, systematic activities have been carried out which includes but not limited to the major sectors e.g. Health and Psychosocial Support (PSS), Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Livelihood and Basic Needs, and some other integrated issues such as Protection, Gender, access to essential health care through Mother and Child Health (MCH) care centers, clinical case management for COVID-19 cases in Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, Epidemic control measures, Risk communication, community engagement, and health and hygiene promotion.