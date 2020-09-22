Movement-wide monthly report on COVID-19, August 2020

Excerpts

2. BDRCS Response Highlights:

15,600 Drinking water bottles (500ml) distributed among selected COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, test and response centers, Police stations, DC offices at several districts.

37676 Individuals took part in several COVID-19 awareness raising sessions during August 2020.

142,258 Surgical masks distributed among field staff, volunteers, and selected people including Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN).

252 COVID-19 infected patients treated through Holy Family Red Crescent Medical Collage Hospital.

1,042,908+ People received life-saving awareness messages on COVID-19 through social media (facebook, twitter, viber) in August 2020.

170 People received support through Psychosocial Support Call Center.

3. BDRCS RESPONSE OPERATION ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Shortly after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus turned into pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), Bangladesh has been working to address it like all other countries around the globe. As an auxiliary workforce to public authority and country’s leading humanitarian organization, BDRCS closely collaborating with the Government of Bangladesh for a better synchronized COVID-19 response with particular focus on health and well-being of the people of the country. BDRCS deployed its nationwide largest volunteer network to operate this response operation. To fulfill the immediate priority needs, planned activities have been carried out systematically which includes but not limited to the major sectors e.g. Health and Psychosocial Support (PSS), Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Livelihood and Basic Needs, and some other integrated issues such as Protection, Gender, access to essential healthcare through Mother and Child Health (MCH) care centers, clinical case management for COVID-19 patients in Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, Epidemic control measures, risk communication, community engagement, as well as health and hygiene promotion.